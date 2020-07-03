A Madisonville man accused of murdering two brothers has been indicted by a Hopkins County Grand Jury, according to Hopkins Circuit Court documents.
The grand jury has not been meeting for the last few months, said Hopkins Circuit Clerk Tanya Bowman. June was the jury’s first month back.
Jeremy R. Wicks, 35, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Elvis and Joseph Gipson. Both men were found shot in the head on the morning of April 6 inside a home at 778 Hodge St, according to police reports.
A third man, Gunner Madison, survived the attack but was severely wounded after being shot in the head, according to reports. Wicks is facing a first-degree assault charge in connection to Madison’s injuries.
Judge David Massamore ordered Wicks held on $1 million cash bond.
Wicks faces other charges, including six counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two grams or more of methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana (eight ounces or more but less than five pounds), violation of a emergency protective order and second-degree persistent felony offender. He was indicted on June 16.
In other news for the grand jury:
• Two Hopkins County men were indicted by a Hopkins County grand jury last month on sexual charges in separate cases, according to Hopkins Circuit Court records.
Justin T. Nevitt, 35, Madisonville, was arrested Feb. 4 by Madisonville Police and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on a $100,000 cash bail bond. He was charged with first-degree sodomy (victim under 12-years-old) and incest. Both are Class A felonies, which can carry a penalty of 20 to 50 years imprisonment or life in prison, according to Kentucky Revised Statutes 532.020(1)(d).
Early this year, police were tipped off to Nevitt by the Hopkins County school district, as reported previously by The Messenger. A Madisonville Police report said the child told officers that Nevitt “subjected them to deviant sexual intercourse on numerous occasions.”
On June 16, he was indicted on the charges. Court records show that Nevitt allegedly committed the offenses between May 22, 2019, and Dec. 25, 2019.
Levi S. Hart, 18, Nebo, was arrested in February by Madisonville Police Department and charged with second-degree rape and felony custodial interference.
Hart reportedly picked up the 13-year-old runaway girl at the entrance to the Pennyrile Park Apartments on South Kentucky Avenue, as reported previously in The Messenger. The report indicated Hart raped her at two different undisclosed locations. The charge specifies that no force was used.
Hart reportedly told police that he knew the alleged victim’s age and her status as a runaway.
Hart was indicted June 16 on the charges which stem from a Feb. 24 incident.
• A Crofton woman was indicted on arson charges after allegedly setting fire to a garage in Dawson Springs in January.
According to a news release from the Dawson Springs Police Department, Nicole R. Hopper, 36, was arrested in connection with a fire at 312 E. Walnut St. She was also charged with an incident at the same address from Jan. 19.
Dawson police say Hopper kicked in the door of the home, assaulted the resident, Thomas Shaver, and damaged a television. Police say she and the victim know each other and have had issues.
Hopper reportedly told police she sent Shaver a text message that she was going to burn his stuff. She was spotted on video near the property just before the fire started, according to the report. Police say Hopper admitted to being at the residence.
The fire started around 2 a.m. Jan. 28 in the garage and spread to the house on the property. The garage was a total loss while the house received substantial damage, according to the report. No one was home at the time of the fire.
Hopper was being held in the Hopkins County Jail on $20,000 cash bond. She was indicted June 16 and faces charges of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree arson, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief from incidents on Jan. 19, Jan. 28 and Jan. 29.
