To say thank you to local first responders, the American Legion Post 6 is hosting a free lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2.
Local Legion Commander Tommy Omer said the lunch is a way for the Legion to show their support and gratitude for those that give so much.
“They are not getting a good reputation in the world,” he said. “We are just showing our gratitude and respect for the job they do.”
The lunch is open to all first responders in Hopkins County. Omer said all are welcome to enjoy lunch on Post 6, including state police officers, sheriff’s department personnel, city police officers and staff, EMTs, fire department employees and volunteers, school resource officers and court security.
“It is just something the American Legion is doing to give back to the community,” said Omer.
He said this is the second year Post 6 has done the lunch, and they hope to have one every year.
“Last year, we had a really good turnout, and we are hoping to have the same this year,” said Omer.
The Post will also be giving away two door prizes at the lunch. He said each person getting lunch will receive a ticket, and at the end of the day, the Post will draw two numbers. They will contact the winners directly.
“We are not sure what we are going to give, but there will be two door prizes,” said Omer.
Lunch will consist of BBQ sandwiches, smoked beans, chips and a cold drink. Omer said if any first responder would like to join the American Legion, they can bring their DD214 card to the lunch.
“We will pay their dues for them if it is their first year,” he said.
