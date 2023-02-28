Earlington residents are being encouraged to sign up for free alerts from the county’s RAVE Alert System following an interlocal agreement between the City of Earlington and the Hopkins County Fiscal Court last week.
RAVE is a mass alert system that allows the county to send alerts and notifications to residents via text or automated call in the event of emergencies. The county pays $9,500 annually for the service.
When the Fiscal Court renewed their contract with RAVE in 2020 for three years, the system had 15,725 landlines and 2,223 other devices (including cellphones) in Hopkins County subscribed to the service. These include just the households and businesses in the county, not within city limits.
Earlier this month the court approved offering the service to the various municipalities in Hopkins County. Madisonville, which already has its own version of the system, is not participating, but communities like Earlington are now being welcomed onboard.
Residents of Earlington will have to opt in for this service to get emergency notifications, however, it is free and easy to join. The alert system will be used to update and communicate if there are water boil advisories, road closures, school delays, or any other piece of information that is considered ‘timely’ or listed as an ‘emergency’.
“We have 400 some odd people in the system from Earlington,” City Clerk for Earlington, Martha Hamby told the council. “We are going to start promoting this as soon as we can in order to get more people signed up.”
Hamby says that information about the alert system will be printed on next month’s bills so people will hopefully see it and want to learn more about it.
“We are extremely grateful for Hopkins County to allow our city to be connected. This is going to hopefully make things easier going for our community and so they can be informed,” Hamby said.
For more information please reach out to the City of Earlington and ask to speak with City Clerk, Martha Hamby, 270-383-5364.
