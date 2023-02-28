Earlington residents are being encouraged to sign up for free alerts from the county’s RAVE Alert System following an interlocal agreement between the City of Earlington and the Hopkins County Fiscal Court last week.

RAVE is a mass alert system that allows the county to send alerts and notifications to residents via text or automated call in the event of emergencies. The county pays $9,500 annually for the service.

