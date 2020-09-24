An Earlington woman was arrested Monday and is facing DUI, drug and child endangerment charges after a traffic stop in Earlington.
According to a news release, Kentucky State Trooper Ridge Porter was patrolling Earlington on Monday afternoon, and while on East Farren Avenue, he observed a passenger not wearing their seat belt in a 1997 red Pontiac Grand Prix.
Porter initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle around 4:12 p.m. and identified the driver as Vickie Moore, 55, of Earlington.
Porter reported he suspected Moore of being under the influence, and during the investigation, Hopkins County Deputy Brad Ross arrived on scene to assist.
Police reports say Ross deployed his K9, who indicated the vehicle contained narcotics. During the search, law enforcement discovered suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to reports.
Reports also claim some of the drug paraphernalia were in “close proximity to a 17-month-old, who was a backseat passenger.”
Moore was charged with failure to wear seat belts, careless driving, failure to produce an insurance card, DUI, first-degree possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and fourth-degree controlled substance endangerment to child.
Moore was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail where she remains as of Wednesday on a $2,000 cash bond.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.