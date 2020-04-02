Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called out the county he has deep roots in Wednesday during his daily coronavirus briefing. In the process, he released more details about how the virus has spread and killed two people in Hopkins County.
Beshear read an edited report from the Hopkins County Health Department. It said the trouble started when a “preacher from Texas” led a revival meeting in Dawson Springs March 15-16. The outbreak that followed was more medical than spiritual.
“When he left, multiple families were sick,” Beshear read. “The church placed a post on social media that those people did not have the corona — they just had the flu.
“According to several people interviewed, they were encouraged not to self-quarantine and still come to church,” Beshear continued. “They did not practice social distancing at the revival.”
As a result, Beshear said, two people in Hopkins County died and the virus spread to Clark, Muhlenberg and Warren counties. He also hinted that revival led to the coronavirus cases at GE Aviation.
“A health care facility and an ambulance service that has had multiple personnel affected,” Beshear said. “In addition, Hopkins County “closed a hospital unit and... opened a COVID unit.”
The Messenger has asked a Texas preacher and a church pastor’s wife for comment on the situation. Neither had replied by Wednesday night’s publication deadline, and calls to the church Wednesday night were not answered.
Since the name of the minister and the church have not been confirmed, The Messenger is not naming them.
Beshear confirmed the second death from COVID-19 in Hopkins County Wednesday. The victim was identified as a 76-year-old woman. The other death was a 77-year-old man.
The number of new coronavirus cases in Hopkins County dropped Wednesday. But officials warned the number could be misleading.
“There are many more cases with symptoms that are not severe enough to go in for testing,” Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said during the daily Facebook Live briefing. “It’s almost like the cases are the tip of the iceberg.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases went up by two, from 26 to 28. Beach said two patients are in intensive care, with several others hospitalized. But she noted many people with the virus are staying at home — and self-quarantining.
“Going to the medical community is a risk to the medical community,” Beach said.
Beach revealed for the first time that one of the Hopkins County cases is in a “long-term care facility.”
“They are doing an excellent job of not allowing any visitation,” Beach said of that area.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. expressed optimism for those fighting the illness.
“We just had our first two cases last Thursday,” he said. It typically takes two weeks for someone to recover fully from the virus.
“They have to be 72 hours fever-free, they have to be free from all respiratory symptoms, and they have to be seven days from the first day of symptoms,“ Beach said, before a patient can go back to work.
A slow release of test results can only complicate matters. Some laboratories can complete the process in 24 hours, but commercial labs are slower.
“We had one come back yesterday that was positive, that had a 13-day turnaround,” Beach said.
Whitfield and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton filled three trash cans with colorful rubber balls, dumping them on the Council Chambers floor to show what could happen with the virus if people continue to gather in large groups.
“We are begging you at this point,” Cotton said. “We want every life in our community to be saved, in any way possible.”
In other news Wednesday related to COVID-19:
• Hopkins County Magistrate Vicki Thomison wrote a Facebook comment that “maybe we should think about a curfew for a while.” Whitfield has resisted that so far, as has Beshear.
• Hopkins County suspended plastics and cardboard recycling at all convenience centers until further notice.
• Dawson Springs School Supt. Leonard Whalen said the district might continue non-traditional instruction next week through spring break. That way, the school year could end in early May.
