The Madisonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation of a break-in at the Parkway Plaza Mall that occurred early Sunday morning.
Around 5:15 a.m. an unknown white male subject entered the mall through an emergency exit, according to police reports.
Once inside the mall, the suspect reportedly burglarized Godfather’s Pizza, the Regional Jewelry Repair kiosk and GameStop.
Investigators say the suspect also burglarized and vandalized a mall storage and maintenance area inside the property.
“An undisclosed amount of merchandise and property was taken or destroyed from the businesses inside the mall,” according to a news release from the department.
Police have release a photo of the suspect, which they describe as a slender white male with multiple tattoos.
Anyone with information in the case can contact the police department at 270-821-1720 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 270-825-1111.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.