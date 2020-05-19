When it comes to the coronavirus, only one number in Hopkins County is going up right now. The best number.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported Monday that eight more patients have recovered from COVID-19, putting the total at 148.
The other numbers, in the words of Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, have “flatlined” with 216 confirmed cases and 27 deaths. Those totals have not moved since last Wednesday. Cotton credited it to “hard work put in in the last 30 to 45 days.”
That’s giving the Hopkins County Tourism Commission hope that some large events can occur this year after all. The commission met Monday for the first time since February.
“Basically, everything has been canceled,” director Tricia Noel said.
By that, she meant no Madisonville Miners baseball season or Friday Night Live concerts.
But wait — not quite everything. The commission approved funds to support the Madisonville Open pro-am disc golf tournament in mid-September. It also committed to the Pennyrile District Lamb and Goat Show for youth on Saturday, July 25.
“At four weeks out, they’re talking to the local community officials, determining whether they’re able to host a district show,” Noel said.
A lot may depend on whether the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair occurs. That’s still scheduled for the following week — July 28-August 1.
Noel said she received calls Monday asking about the five-county Highway 41 Yard Sale, scheduled for the last weekend of June.
“I’m hopeful that we will be able to do it,” Noel said, “because I think people are going to be antsy to get out and participate.”
But Noel had a new cancellation to reveal. The West Kentucky Youth Camp will not take place in July. Noel said that event normally fills Hopkins County’s hotel rooms.
In other new developments related to COVID-19:
• Cotton said Madisonville City Hall will reopen to the public Monday, June 1. The Hopkins County Government Center reopened Monday, but today’s Fiscal Court meeting will occur via video conference.
• Cotton added city recycling could resume “hopefully in the first part of June.” He’s working on that with Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis, as much of the recycling program involves inmate labor.
• Noel said her tourism office on Sugg Street will reopen June 1, but masks will be required and no public restrooms will be available.
