The Hopkins County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 from the weekend.
With the new cases, the total now sits at 596 with 38 deaths reported and 474 recovered from COVID, leaving the total of active cases of COVID in the county at 84.
The department has also been issuing citations to local businesses that are not following mask mandates.
“It is going with the governor’s mandate,” said Denise Beach, director of the Hopkins County Health Department. “It does carry the force of law behind it that local health departments would do the enforcement on his mask mandate.”
Beach said the department has been working with businesses for the past few weeks issuing just warnings and offering mask education, but has now evolved into citations.
“Environmentalist or one of the administrators go out and visually verify that there are problems,” said Beach. “Most of the people being cited right now are for their own employees not wearing masks or not wearing them appropriately like below their nose or around their chin. We have been required to start doing that by the governor’s mandate, and we will continue to do that as long as we are required to do so.”
Beach said the department follows up on all calls received by the public relating to the use of masks in businesses.
“We can only cite them if we do see it,” she said. “We have to visually confirm. We do follow up on every call we receive.”
Beach said the proper wearing of masks in businesses will stop the citations.
“We don’t want to give citations,” she said. “We just want people to wear their mask and we are required to do that. If everybody would just put their masks on and wear them, there wouldn’t be any issues at all. When you wear your mask you are showing empathy and concern for everyone else around you.”
As of Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 406 new COVID-19 cases across the state with one new death reported.
