Usually when bodies are laid to rest, we think that is the end of the line, but that might not be the case for ten of bodies currently buried at the Cook Family Cemetery. The property where the cemetery is located has recently been sold, and some fear that could put the small burial site at risk.
Theresa Ray with the Hopkins County Genealogical Society gave a presentation at this week’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting requesting the necessary permits to relocate bodies from that cemetery to Forest Lawn Cemetery.
“If the bodies aren’t moved, if we do nothing, they will be covered over,” Ray said. “The property has been sold, so it could be built on or paved over, we just don’t know the plans for the property yet.”
Apparently, this is not something new, as this same situation occurred in 1987. The request to exhume bodies came before the Fiscal Court and it was approved, as 32 bodies were relocated by Warrior Coal.
Ray shared that The Genealogical Society have done their part, getting all the necessary information. They are now looking for approval by the court and a resolution to then take to Frankfort, in order to relocate the ten bodies from Cook Family Cemetery to Forest Lawn Cemetery on McLeod Lane. Two bodies have been identified as Johnston and Delilah Cook.
“We would like to do what needs to be done, and do it properly and with dignity. Chances are it will just be black dirt, but all of the remains will go into each casket and then buried in each spot,” Ray said.
“I would like to have until next meeting so we can have our county attorney to look into it,” Judge Executive Jack Whitfield said. “Exhuming graves is not something that we want to look into lightly.”
“Burial places are sacred,” Magistrate Charlie Beshears said. “What I would like to see is much what Judge Whitfield said, is that you give us a couple weeks. I would be willing to do something in two weeks, hopefully other family members could come forward.”
Ray shared that the Genealogical Society has tried to reach out to extended kin to see how they would like to proceed but they have not had much luck. They are also trying to identify the other bodies so if anyone knows if they had family buried in Cook Cemetery, they are hoping that someone may reach out to help.
With the property being within the city limits, Fiscal Court has stated they they would like County Attorney, Lee Riddle, to look into this. What is involved city versus county, what needs to be done, etc.
A decision will be made after research has been conducted and will be shared in two weeks at the next Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting. In the mean time, if you or someone you know has had family buried at the Cook Family Cemetery, please reach out to the Hopkins County Genealogical Society directly, 270-245-0250.
