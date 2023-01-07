Usually when bodies are laid to rest, we think that is the end of the line, but that might not be the case for ten of bodies currently buried at the Cook Family Cemetery. The property where the cemetery is located has recently been sold, and some fear that could put the small burial site at risk.

Theresa Ray with the Hopkins County Genealogical Society gave a presentation at this week’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting requesting the necessary permits to relocate bodies from that cemetery to Forest Lawn Cemetery.

