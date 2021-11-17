The Fiscal Court voted and approved to move forward with placing the bid out for 58 new eScan voting machines for the city of Madisonville. These new machines are in compliance with the state of Kentucky, and will replace all of the old/existing machines. With this technology upgrade, in addition to being compliant with HB 574, these machines will grant Madisonville the ability to move forward with voting centers and drive-thru voting allowable under the new law.
In other meeting news, the new electrical inspector contract has been approved to start come January 2022. All electrical inspectors must be approved through the state, Hopkins County, and through all insurances. A list of multiple inspectors will be on hand so that jobs are not held up waiting on a one man crew to perform the electrical inspections.
Under new business, the request for permits and inspection fees to be waived from Habitat for Humanity was accepted. The total fees waived was $255, which is a huge help for Habitat for Humanity, where every dollar counts. Council agreed that all nonprofits matter, and to be fair, it will be discussed on an individual basis to waive fees for future projects that are presented.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.