As COVID-19 positive cases decline across the country, cases are also declining in Hopkins County.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said hospitalization numbers tend to follow testing numbers, so the hospital numbers will be high for another week or two.
“We had very high positive case numbers 1-2 weeks ago and now we are seeing the hospitalizations that follow,” she said. “We are very hopeful that we will see the reduction we anticipate.”
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 1,403 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Monday with 230 total deaths.
The Kentucky COVID-19 website, has Hopkins County classified as red with an incident rate of 345.6. A red classification means there are 25 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
On Tuesday, the hospital reported 39 COVID-19 patients with 13 vaccinated and 26 unvaccinated. There were nine COVID-19 patients in the Critical Care Unit, with four vaccinated and five unvaccinated.
Quinn said while the number of patients is high, the number is still lower than what they saw with delta.
“We attribute it to the omicron strain not causing the amount of severe illness that delta did, and we have a higher vaccinated and boosted rate at this stage than we did before,” she said.
During Monday’s COVID-19 update, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state’s new COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate are trending downward.
“Last week, for the first time in a while, we had fewer new COVID-19 cases than the week before,” he said. “Our positivity rate is also down. What we hope we are seeing is the beginning of the downward slope in omicron cases.
Although the numbers are getting better, last week was still the second-highest number of cases the state has had, he said.
“We need to keep getting vaccinated, getting boosted, and wearing masks indoors, but the trajectory on cases is now going in the right direction,” said Beshear.
Quinn said along with the Health Department, the hospital is offering the Pfizer vaccination to adults and children through patients primary care physicians, and pediatricians. Vaccines are administered in the Residency Clinic on the first floor of the Tower. There is no out-of-pocket expense to the patient.
She said patients will need to call ahead to request an appointment so the hospital knows how many doses to prepare for the day.
To make an appointment with the hospital, call 270-825-6680. To make an appointment with the Health Department to get a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
