Hopkins County Central High School Fall Homecoming candidates include, front row, left to right, seniors Jaida Burden, Macy Poe, Emmaleigh Crook, and Zoey Locke. Second row, left to right, seniors Kaleb Gamble, Jaden Campbell, Tanner Edwards, and Colin McElfresh. Third row, juniors, Hilary Curneal, Briana Fritz, Kylee Gauthier, and Caroline Wilson. Fourth row, juniors Sage Hight, Clayton Hooke, Christian Stringer, and Tanner Hayes. Fifth row, sophomores Mercy Sutton, Natalie Nickelson, Chloe Mackey, and Mariah Moore. Sixth row, sophomores Jaden Brasher, Cooper Moore, Colton Browning, and Nyeem Peyton. Seventh row, freshman Aly McCord, Nevaeh Haggan, Briley Littlepage, and Brooklyn Hibbs. Top row, freshman Reese Belt, Ethan Love, Logan Rodgers, and James Posey. Homecoming festivities will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday before kickoff of Central’s home game with Logan County.

 Submitted photo

