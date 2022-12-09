If you don’t have any plans this weekend, Nebo is hosting their first annual Christmas Bazaar, all weekend long. The event is free and everyone is welcome to join in the celebration.
Nebo Mayor, Karen Lantrip, shared that this is the first time hosting this event and they are looking forward to a great time.
“At our Fall Festival, we have vendors, and they were wanting to do a Christmas event,” Lantrip said. “So here we go with it. “
The Bazaar will take place from 10a.m.- 4p.m. on Saturday and 1p.m.- 4p.m. on Sunday. There will be homemade crafts, baked goods and dinner available for anyone who wants to eat. According to Lantrip, there will be BBQ sandwiches, chili or some kind of soup, and drinks available for free.
“Vendors will be setting up their handmade items and baked goods to sell. We will have local vendors with jewelry, homemade goat soap, and more.”
The Community Center, which was the old school, is located at 100 St. Bernard Street in Nebo. Other than the Fall Festival this will be the first event held here since it was a school.
“Lots of people still want a tour of the old school, so we will tour that with them if they want.”
Lantrip shared that in 1996 they consolidated the smaller grade schools into one. There were three in this area and they all went to West Hopkins, which used to be the high school. When the building was bought from the school board, the town of Nebo turned it into their Community Center.
“We have kitchen facilities and the gym to rent and a party room. The people who went to school there years ago still want to see where they sat in first grade.”
Tours will be available during the weekend for those who are interested.
“We’re just a small town tryin to get people down here and get involved and have a good time.”
