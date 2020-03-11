Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Kizzie S. Handley, 42, of Madisonville was charged Monday with a felony probation violation in Daviess County.
• Jacob L. Nanney, 18, of Hopkinsville was charged Monday with a probation violation in Christian County.
• Bryan M. Williams, 28, of Manitou was charged Monday with operating on a suspended/revoked license, no registration plates and failure to maintain insurance.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Melinda G. Tanner, 57, of White Plains was charged Friday with operating a vehicle under
the influence.
• Jacob R. Tyson, 43, of Madisonville was charged Monday with contempt of court.
Kentucky State Police
The Kentucky State Police released the following report Monday:
• Mason C. Dame, 23, of Earlington was charged Sunday with first-degree fleeing/evading police and all terrain vehicle violations.
