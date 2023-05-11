The 2023 Kentucky Primary Election will be held next Tuesday in Hopkins County and across the state, but those looking to get out and cast their vote early can head to the polls from now through Saturday.
The early voting period is open to any registered voter who did not request a ballot while the absentee portal was open. Polls will be open today, tomorrow and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville.
