At the end of the Madisonville City Council meeting Monday night, Chris Melton, the superintendent for Madisonville Electric, asked for the council's permission to purchase six substations from Kentucky Utilities.
After nearly eight months of back-and-forth negotiations, Melton requested the city to purchase six substations, which the town currently rents from KU, for $900,000.
"Right now, the rental fee (for the substations from KU) is over $144,000 a year. It would be about a six-year payback," said Melton. "We have a verbal agreement for $900,000 to purchase the subs. The money is not budgeted and will have to be taken out of retained earnings. At the end of the year, we will reconcile the budget, but I think it's well worth it."
City Attorney attorney Joe Evans asked Melton if it was a one-time payment or if the $900,000 could be paid back to KU over a period of time.
See KU/Page A6
"It's a one-time payment of $900,000, and this (request) is to get me started on being able to start the contract and so forth," said Melton. "But I have to have the ability to purchase before they will go any further."
Seeking clarification, council member Frank Stevenson asked if in seven years after purchasing the substations, would the city be ahead financially.
"As (Melton) pointed out, it looks like in about seven years or so we'll be starting to be money ahead of where we were if we were paying lease payments," said Stevenson.
This purchase had been apart of the vision from the start, said Melton.
"This is rebuilding the industry standard," he said. "This is just to standardize everything in our system."
In May, the city of Madisonville transitioned electric services from KU to KyMEA, which formed in 2016 between Madisonville and nine other Kentucky cities to replace KU as the provider of electricity to their respective municipalities. The city noted consistently rising electricity costs as their reason to leave KU, according to a past report.
The motion for the purchase was approved.
In other news, the city council:
• approved a resolution to accept a bid for $83,600 from RETek to place rubber mulch at Dr. Festus Claybon Park. The bid was $3,600 more than what was budgeted by the tourism committee. Mayor Kevin Cotton said after the meeting that the overage would come out of the park's budget under either their equipment or maintenance funds.
• approved a motion from the annexation and zoning committee's request to remove South Main Street -- from Broadway to McCoy Avenue -- from the historic district.
