The African American Coalition of Hopkins County will be hosting a brunch this weekend for anyone who wants to join the celebration as they pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life. The event will take place at the Larry Carney Center located at 230 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Madisonville. Brunch will be served at 11a.m. and the program will follow shortly afterwards.
“Our MLK Brunch is free and open to all in the community,” Bill McReynolds, President of the African American Coalition of Hopkins County said. “Donations will be accepted for anyone who would like to give a donation, but not required. Our ultimate goal is to help keep Dr. King’s legacy alive. We have held this event annually for the last five or six years to acknowledge and pay tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”
