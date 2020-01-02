A second challenger entered the 2020 Madisonville City Council race this week. And it's still not clear what his potential opponent plans to do.
The Hopkins County Clerk's office reported Chad Menser filed his paperwork Monday to run in Ward 6. Menser is a Republican and president of Hopkins County Young Professionals, a civic group made up of individuals under 40 years old.
Menser's opponent could be Ward 6 councilman Bobby Johnson. But the Democrat and former police chief missed many meetings in 2019 after he was injured in a fall at his home. Johnson has not responded to an inquiry by The Messenger about whether he plans to seek reelection.
Menser joins Jimmy D. Young Jr. in challenging current council members. Young has filed to run in Ward 2 against Tony Space.
Two incumbent council members already have filed for another term: Adam Townsend in Ward 3 and Larry Noffsinger in Ward 4.
The deadline for Republicans and Democrats to file for Madisonville City Council is Friday, Jan. 10. Independents do not have to file until Tuesday, June 2.
