After Christmas, one of the hardest decorations to dispose of is a real Christmas tree.
This year it can be easy to dispose of and it will help improve Kentucky’s fisheries. People can donate the tree to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ Christmas for the Fishes tree recycling program.
Joseph Zimmerman, the habitat program coordinator for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, said fish require more than open water to thrive.
“They also require an environment that provides food, shelter, and shade in summer,” he said. “The trees will help replenish the woody cover in lakes and reservoirs that decays over time, leaving fish vulnerable to their surroundings.”
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife will be accepting evergreen trees at more than 30 drop-off locations across the commonwealth from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, 2023. Trees should be real, not artificial, and should be free of any lights, garlands, and decorations. Limbs, wreaths, brush, or other plants will not be accepted.
Donated Christmas trees will be anchored to environmentally-friendly weights and submerged at various depths in different lakes and reservoirs across Kentucky to provide places for fish to feed, shelter, and spawn. They make great refuges and feeding habitats for game fish, as well as small fish and invertebrates that are crucial for a thriving ecosystem.
The closest drop-off site to Madisonville is Northwest District Fisheries Office at 1398 Hwy 81 N in McLean County.
For more information about the Christmas tree recycling program or to find a drop-off location, visit the department’s website (fw.ky.gov) or call 1-800-858-1549, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. (Eastern) weekdays, excluding holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.