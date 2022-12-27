After Christmas, one of the hardest decorations to dispose of is a real Christmas tree.

This year it can be easy to dispose of and it will help improve Kentucky’s fisheries. People can donate the tree to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ Christmas for the Fishes tree recycling program.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.