With a waft of seasonal foods, people talking, laughing and reminiscing, the Mahr home on top of the hill at Mahr Park Arboretum was packed with volunteers, members of the Mahr Trust and City of Madisonville employeesTuesday morning.
They gathered to celebrate and honor the park's numerous volunteers.
Volunteers are the key to the success of the park, said Mahr Park Arboretum's Development Coordinator, Donna Stricklin.
"Volunteers mean success," she said. "To promote our mission, to honor the land and the Mahr legacy through education, art and nature, we would not be able to do any of that without our volunteers."
Throughout the year, volunteers have given over 1,000 hours to the park. They have led hikes, participated in the multiple education-based programming -- including the annual NatureFest -- cleaned and cared for the Mahr Home and have planted, watered and weeded several gardens.
"When I hired Donna four years ago, one of her first roles was to help develop people that will be involved in Mahr Park," said Barbie Hunt, co-trustee of the Mahr Trust. "Honestly, there is a huge amount of work that gets done because of them. They're the voice of the vision. Without volunteers who believe in the vision and guiding principles, you don't have a legacy park."
Because of their dedication to education, art and nature, volunteers have rooted themselves in the Mahr legacy, said Hunt.
"Volunteers really create a legacy park, they tell the story," Hunt said. "They believe in the Mahrs. They care about the home. They have become part of the Mahr family."
With 25 volunteers, the park offers opportunities for people to achieve fulfillment in their volunteerism, said Stricklin.
"It's just fun," said volunteer Beverly Carrico. "We love the outdoors. With this being a public place and getting people outdoors to enjoy it, that's important to me."
Carrico has volunteered in several areas at the park. She has served as an educator during NatureFest. One year, she taught about birds, and this year she taught about bugs.
"The good bugs, because there's a lot of good bugs, more good than bad," she said. "I've helped plant some of the native plants out in front of the house here."
Teaching students about life and nature are significant for Carrico. She hopes the park brings in even more visitors in the years to come.
"A lot of people don't understand there is such a web of life -- so many things are connected. You might think something is bad, and you get rid of it, then you find out, 'Oh, I shouldn't have done that,' " she said. "The environment is very important to me, and getting people outdoors to enjoy it might help other people take care of it."
Chip Tate, former executive director with United Way and one of Mahr Park's original volunteers, said he fell in love with the property when he brought a group of 60 volunteers for United Way's "Day of Caring" in 2014.
"I fell in love and knew at some point in time that I wanted to get involved because of my love for nature," he said. "This had everything to offer. At the beginning, I worked on projects to lead hikes out on the land and to introduce people to the different aspects of nature that Mahr Park has to offer."
Growing up in a house that was surrounded by woods, Tate said he became passionate about the outdoors early, and through volunteering, he wants to share that love and fascination with the next generation.
"Being able to take students out on the land with their teachers is embracing what I grew up doing," he said. "We've been volunteering almost four years out here, and it's made a real impact on my life, and the volunteers have really made an impact on the park."
Since the program's inception, volunteers have pursued their passions. Beverly Hammon, another of the original volunteers, said she is incredibly interested in flowers and gardens. Thanks to the volunteer program, she can pursue her interests.
"That's where I'm really interested," she said. "You know, it's just beautiful, and it makes you feel good to see the flowers and everyone enjoying them. It's a wonderful place to be, I don't know how to describe it, I love to be out here, and it gives you a feeling of peace."
If you are interested in volunteering at Mahr Park Arboretum, contact the park at 270-584-9017 or through email at mahrpark@gmail.com.
"We will send them a volunteer application and set up a time to meet with them. It's our goal to place people in volunteer positions or roles that they're going to feel very fulfilled," said Stricklin.
