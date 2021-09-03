Marisa Scarlett McEnroe celebrated her ninth birthday not by receiving presents but by giving to those in need.
McEnroe led an effort that culminated in the donation of nearly 800 pounds of food to the Hopkins County Christian Food Bank for her birthday on Aug. 30.
“There are some kids out there that don’t have much food to eat, and sometimes they become hungry,” she said.
McEnroe said she started collecting food for her sixth birthday, asking her birthday party guests to bring food instead of presents. She continued to do that for her next two birthdays and was able to donate 148 pounds of food for last year.
She said even though it is her birthday, it is like she is giving presents to other people.
Because COVID-19 prevented the family from having birthday parties, McEnroe decided she wanted to involve the Madisonville community. Accompanied by a parent, McEnroe spent the two weeks leading up to her birthday outside Kroger handing out a list of items to anyone who wanted to help.
Marisa’s mother, Makenzie McEnroe, said Marisa was excited to go to Kroger to gather donations this year since she was not able to do it last year because of COVID-19.
“We have never asked anyone outside of family members to help us before,” she said. “We got a lot more having the community involved.”
Makenzie said they always talk to the food bank first to see what they need and put that on their list to send to people. She said the community really helped by donating canned food, peanut butter, oatmeal, spaghetti, bottled water, and even some frozen foods.
“We have 788 pounds right now, that does not include the frozen food we haven’t taken yet,” said Mackenzie. “I know there are two other families bringing food, so we are hoping for 800.”
She said they had to take the food in three trips because the car was so full of all of the donated items.
Marisa said she was hoping to reach 1,000 pounds of food to break the record but will try to reach that mark again next year.
“It was my goal for this year, and I thought we would get to it with all of that food,” she said.
Makenzie and her husband, Tom, have three children Marisa, Madeline, 4, and Ryan, 2. She said they teach their children to love others and to think of other people.
“I am very proud of her for thinking of others and not herself,” she said.
Marisa has started a trend among her siblings. With Madeline’s birthday in May, she followed big sister’s lead and donated food instead of getting presents. Madeline was able to donate 225 pounds from her birthday celebration.
Marisa wanted to thank the community for donating food, and she wanted to thank Kroger for allowing her to stand outside the doors to ask people if they wanted to help.
