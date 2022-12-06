Finding the perfect gift for someone can be challenging, but there is a wide range of businesses in Madisonville to choose from, including Merle Norman Cosmetics.
This holiday season, Merle Norman is offering 10% off purchases of $100 or more on Dec. 21.
Stephanie Vandygriff, the manager of the Merle Norman store in Madisonville, said that will be the only holiday sale they have, but they have several gift sets available from skincare to cheek to lip.
“We have made it easy for people on the gift-buying part, so everything is already paired up and ready to go,” she said.
Although Merle Norman is geared toward women, Vandygriff said several men use the skincare line.
“The women normally come in for them, but they’ll tell me what the husband has going on, and I’ll tell them what product might help,” she said. “They end up coming back and buying more for them, so the skincare works for men and women.”
For husbands who may not know what to get their wives, she said if they are a previous customer, they can look up what was purchased in the past and what they may be close to running out of. For those still not sure, the gift certificates are always a hit but are excluded from the 10% off.
Vandygriff said Merle Norman is a great store with great products. They pride themselves on the personal touch and being locally owned.
“We will spend the time with you and help give you tutorials too if you are needing assistance with anything,” she said.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. They will keep their normal hours during the Christmas season.
