The Be-YOU-tiful Leaders group is selling Hopkins United t-shirts to help fund several projects and to foster unity across the county.
The group consists of 30 girls from Hopkins County Central High School and 30 girls from Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
Chloe Mackey, a senior at Hopkins County Central, said the t-shirt sales will help fund three different projects. One is a Seeds of Hope project to provide seed packets to the residents in the Barnsley area to help with beautification.
“It is to help tornado survivors in the Barnsley area with a beautification, just bettering that area after the destruction,” she said.
Chloe Young, a senior at Madisonville North, said the second project is to provide a communications board at the Rog Badgett All-Inclusive Play Park at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
“We already knew that was one of the things we wanted to do, and we knew we would obviously have to raise money to get this board,” she said.
At the fall meeting, they talked about fundraising ideas and decided on the Hopkins United t-shirts.
Mackey said since the first Be-YOU-tiful meeting they have been talking about unifying Central and North because the two are rivals.
“We came up with ideas on how we can unify our schools and our community, so it is a unity project,” she said.
Mackey and Young said the first North-Central game falls on Tuesday, Dec. 13, which is a year after the December tornado tore through the county.
“I think it is important when we face distress that we remember that that is what a community is for,” said Young. “Anything like this can help bring comfort and unity to rivalry teams.”
Hopkins County Superintendent Amy Smith said students will get in free to the Central-North game on Dec. 13 if they are wearing the Hopkins United t-shirt. Also, staff will be able to wear jeans on Dec. 13 if they wear the t-shirt.
Mackey said they hope to show up to the game and see as many people as possible wearing the Hopkins United shirts.
“You look out at the crowd, and you don’t see North colors and Central colors, but it is all the same,” she said.
After the two projects are paid for, the rest of the money will be used to help the club keep meeting and holding activities like the spring conference.
Hopkins United t-shirts are $10 and can be purchased through any school in the district this week. Anyone in the community who wants a Hopkins United t-shirt can go through the Hopkins County Central Office. All shirts must be paid for using cash or check when placing the order.
