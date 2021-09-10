A Madisonville man was charged with numerous drug possession and trafficking charges following a shots fired call Wednesday night.
Joseph Singleton Jr., 24, was charged with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and unspecified drug), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
According to a Madisonville Police Department arrest report, officers responded to a shots fired call at 172 Northaven Drive around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Upon arrival, officers found bullet holes in the front window of the home and the side and front doors were open.
Officers made contact with Singleton, who was inside the home.
Police said they observed a duffel bag “in plain view” in a bedroom that contained money and suspected marijuana, and a baggie of white pills next to the bag.
The police said they applied for a search warrant and once approved recovered money, marijuana, xanax pills, hydrocodone pills and ecstasy pills. Police also recovered suspected cocaine and a suspected Fentanyl pill along with firearms.
MPD PIO Jason McKnight said the shooting is still being investigated and no injuries were reported, just minor property damage.
McKnight encouraged anyone with information to call the Hopkins County Crimestoppers at 270-825-1111.
As of Thursday afternoon, Singleton remains housed at the Hopkins County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. He has a court date set for Sept. 17 at 9 a.m.
