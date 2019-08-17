By Will Wright
Lexington Herald-Leader
HARLAN -- Following the high-profile bankruptcy of a coal company that left hundreds of Kentucky miners with bad checks last month, Sen. Johnny Ray Turner (D-Prestonsburg) said he will pre-file a bill Thursday aimed at closing a loophole that allowed the company to operate in violation of state law.
The bill would also compel state agencies to determine whether other companies are currently in violation of the law, and could revoke mining permits if the companies don't comply.
Turner's bill would amend an already-existing law that requires coal and construction companies that have been operating in Kentucky for less than five years to post a performance bond to protect wages if the companies cease their operations.
Blackjewel LLC., which employed hundreds of miners in Eastern Kentucky, failed to post that bond. When it shut its mines down and filed for bankruptcy last month, it left hundreds of miners without payment for 3 weeks and one day of work.
The bond issue has sparked criticism from various state officials, including Attorney General Andy Beshear, who said Tuesday that he would investigate whether other companies are currently in violation.
Last month, the Labor Cabinet issued a $366,500 fine against Blackjewel and its former CEO Jeff Hoops, who resigned amid the bankruptcy, for violating the bond statute.
Blackjewel issued cold checks to its employees June 28, and when the checks bounced days later, many employees were left with bank accounts overdrawn by more than $1,000. The bankruptcy left many miners and their families with concerns over upcoming bill and mortgage payments, and fostered a ongoing protest that blocked a train hauling coal from one of the company's Harlan County mines.
Blackjewel had been operating in Kentucky for about two years before it filed for bankruptcy, so it should have paid the performance bond, according to state law.
David A. Dickerson, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet Secretary, said the law as it's currently written does not set up any mechanism that notifies the cabinet when a company opens in Kentucky that is supposed to pay the bond.
That allowed Blackjewel to operate for two years without any protection for workers before it closed its mines. Had the company posted the bond according to state law, miners likely would have been paid for the work they had already completed, officials said.
The law requires companies to set aside enough money to cover payroll for four weeks.
Turner's bill would compel the state Energy and Environment Cabinet to notify the Labor Cabinet's Department of Workplace Standards of any application for a mining permit from a company that has been doing business in Kentucky for less than five years.
It also compels the EEC to notify the Labor Cabinet of any companies that already have permits that are subject to the bond.
"It should have already been that way, but I'm happy so our children don't have to go through this," said Jeff Willig, a former Blackjewel miner who helped launch the protest at the railroad.
Willig said he and other miners will continue to block the tracks until they receive payment for their past work.
Any company currently operating in violation of the law would have 90 days to become compliant before its mining permits are revoked. New companies that are applying for permits will be required post the bond before permits are issued.
"Hopefully it will take care of the loopholes that had been exploited by Blackjewel," Turner said.
The bill will be taken up by the legislature when it returns to session in January. It would also cover attorneys' fees if workers are forced to sue their employer to cover wages.
Turner said he has reached out to Republican leadership in the Senate, and expects the bill to have bipartisan support come January.
Turner announced the legislation at a press conference in Harlan, the county with the highest population of Blackjewel employees affected by the bankruptcy.
State rep. Angie Hatton (D-Whitesburg) was also in attendance, along with rep. Chris Fugate (R-Chavies) and state Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville).
Hatton said the bankruptcy has had serious economic impact throughout Eastern Kentucky, including in Letcher County, which is home to more than 130 former Blackjewel workers.
"This is something that has done a lot of damage to Eastern Kentucky," Hatton said.
Hatton plans to file the same bill in the state House of Representatives.
Fugate commended community members in Harlan County and elsewhere who have banded together in support of the miners by donating children's clothing, school supplies, food and other goods.
Blackjewel received court approval to sell many of its mines last week, including many in Kentucky, to Kopper Glo Mining, LLC.
As part of the sale agreement, Kopper Glo said it would pay $450,000 to cover the past wages of Blackjewel miners, and collect a per ton fee accumulating up to $550,000 that it will also contribute to pay back wages.
That total $1 million is less than half of all back wages owed to Blackjewel miners, but attorneys who filed a class action suit against the company said miners have a priority lien on the purchase price. That could allow former Blackjewel employees to make good on their back wages as bankruptcy proceedings continue.
Mosley said he spoke with a Kopper Glo official Thursday, who said the company is working to re-open the mines as quickly as possible. The official did not give an exact timeline.
West Kentucky counties part of disaster designation
by The Paducah Sun
The federal government has designated parts of far western Kentucky and all of Illinois as natural disaster areas due to damage and losses caused by extreme weather, including excessive moisture, flooding and flash flooding that occurred starting Sept. 1, 2018, into this summer.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue confirmed the disaster designation in a response to Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker's June 28 request for agricultural disaster aid to address Illinois crop production losses.
As a result of Purdue's disaster designation for Illinois, the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act requires counties in other states adjacent to the primary designated state to be included in the designation. Purdue's designation includes all 102 Illinois counties and five Kentucky counties (Ballard, Crittenden, Livingston, McCracken, Union). In addition, the designation for Illinois includes counties in Missouri, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin.
In a letter to Pritzker, Purdue said a secretarial designation makes farm operators eligible to be considered for certain assistance, including emergency loans from the USDA Farm Service Agency.
Kentucky farmers interested in an emergency loan should contact the USDA Farm Service Agency Service Center in Graves County at 1000 Commonwealth Drive, Mayfield, phone 270-247-9525.
Film studio breaks ground in Horse Cave
By Jackson French
Bowling Green Daily News
HORSE CAVE -- Dozens of community members and state officials came to witness the groundbreaking for the first film studio in Hart County.
In a lot donated by the Bale family, Branscombe Richmond, an advisory member of the Southern Kentucky Film Commission who has appeared in movies such as "License to Kill" and "Commando," came together with other figures in the fledgling southern Kentucky film industry and others from across the state who have taken notice of the area's potential.
Ken Bale Studios is a joint venture between Richmond and land developer Jerald Embree and does not use any government funding.
Rep. Bart Rowland, R-Tompkinsville, commended the community for its continued interest in playing a part in the film industry.
"I'm so excited for you all. There's tons and tons of people who have worked hard on this," he said. "They know about Hart County, Kentucky, all over the state of Kentucky for the films that you all have already completed here and I'm sure you're going to be even more successful once this facility gets up and going."
The Southern Kentucky Film Commission previously brought several productions to the region, including Amish romances "An Uncommon Grace" and "Runaway Romance," the former of which aired on Hallmark Channel, and "Disturbing the Peace," an action film starring Guy Pearce.
The groundbreaking was partly a celebration of the area's potential future in the film industry and partly a gathering to promote the reinstatement of refundable tax incentives for film productions, which were instrumental in bringing some films to the region.
"This is an industry just like any other industry that Kentucky is trying to lure," former Judge-Executive Terry Martin, who founded SKyFC, said to the crowd.
"We've done a great job in Kentucky bringing factories and businesses but we haven't done a real good job of getting this industry back on its feet," he said.
Martin urged attendees to tell their legislators they want the film incentives, which provide a return of up to 35 percent on all approved expenditures, to be restored.
"Only one word and I want you all to remember it and tell your legislators in January: Change nonrefundable to refundable and they come back," he said.
As the General Assembly grappled with the pension crisis in 2018, state legislators passed a budget that changed the word refundable, in connection with the incentives, to nonrefundable, effectively ending the incentive program, though productions previously approved are still eligible to receive those incentives.
State Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, spoke to the crowd as well, affirming his interest in restoring the incentives in the state's next two-year budget.
"The film credit is certainly something we need to do," he said. "It was reversed a couple of years ago, I think that was the timeline, and before it was reversed, it was impetus for a growth in (the) film industry in Kentucky and the growth was truly phenomenal."
He also described the decision to remove the incentives as "a mistake."
"We pretty much decimated this industry," he said.
Taking the mic, Richmond addressed the crowd, announcing that his plan with Ken Bale Studios for now is to cater mainly to productions that are still eligible for incentives, of which there are 225, according to Ken Bales with the Kentucky Film Office.
"The pipeline is full," Richmond said. "We've just got to get them to come here."
