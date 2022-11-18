The Hopkins County Family YMCA will be kicking off a new program, Water Babies, Saturday, Dec. 3. The aim of these classes are geared to teach children ages six months — two years water safety skills.
“It is never too early to introduce your child to the water,” Angela Carter, YMCA Director of Community Health said. “The YMCA is proud to offer this new program which will provide a great way for parents to bond with their children while teaching them important water safety skills.”
This class series will help infants and toddlers become acclimated to the water and begin to lay a foundation or their future swimming skills. Water Babies will introduce them to the aquatic environment, focus on exploring body positions, blowing bubbles and fundamental safety and skills through the use of music and games to provide a fun, but educational experience the everyone. Accompanying adults will gain knowledge about water safety, drowning prevention and the importance of supervision.
“We are really excited to launch this program at the Y as a benefit to our members who have infants and toddlers. We know that water acclimation is so important for every child. By starting at a young age, we help a child build confidence, create positive experiences and nurture their skills in the water.”
Water Babies will meet each week, beginning December 3, from 10:45-11:15 a.m. at the pool. This class is free to all current members but it does require weekly registration for attendance. Those interested may register at the Welcome Center or using the Daxco App. Parents are expected to be in the pool with the child during the entire class.
For more information on this new program, please contact Angela Carter directly, 270-821-9622.
