The Hopkins County Family YMCA will be kicking off a new program, Water Babies, Saturday, Dec. 3. The aim of these classes are geared to teach children ages six months — two years water safety skills.

“It is never too early to introduce your child to the water,” Angela Carter, YMCA Director of Community Health said. “The YMCA is proud to offer this new program which will provide a great way for parents to bond with their children while teaching them important water safety skills.”

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.