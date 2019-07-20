Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Darick D. Howton, 41, of Sebree was charged on Thursday with fleeing or evading police, second-degree and theft of services on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Brandon J. Slaton, 30, of Madisonville was charged on Thursday with nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines and contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Donald G. Terry, 41, of Madisonville was charged on Thursday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Friday:
• Larry G. Lewis, 39, of White Plains was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear on a Muhlenberg County warrant.
• Amanda G. Davenport, 36, of Madisonville was charged on Thursday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting $500 or more but under $10,000.
