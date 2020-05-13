Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• William D. Bivins, 35, of Albany was charged Tuesday with operating a vehicle under the influence and possession of an open container in a vehicle.
• Louis L. Castrejon, 41, of an unknown address was charged Monday with careless driving, failed/improper signal, no operators license and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Hannah D. Kelly, 22, of Madisonville was charged Monday with second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and careless driving.
• Aaron S. Rice, 25, of Madisonville was charged Monday with a parole violation.
• Summer N. Tucker, 35, of Madisonville was charged Monday on warrants for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
• Dejuan L. White, 39, of Earlington was charged Monday on warrants for first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree assault.
