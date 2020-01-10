Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Nicole L. Cunningham, 40, of Dawson Springs was charged Wednesday with operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and disregarding a stop sign.
• Nicholas J. Deramo, 26, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Matthew C. Hale, 36, of Morningview was charged Wednesday with two counts of failure to appear in Boone County.
• Jeremy L. Hamby, 34, of Island was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
