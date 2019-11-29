One injured in crash

Photo by Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger
A collision involving a car and an SUV left a Marion woman injured with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon. A police report said a car, driven by a juvenile, was traveling north on South Main Street. As she turned right onto McLaughlin Avenue, she misjudged the clearance between her and the SUV. She struck the SUV head-on. The driver of the SUV was taken to Baptist Health by Medical Center Ambulance Service. Madisonville Police and Fire Departments were on site and were assisted by Capital Towing.
