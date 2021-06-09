Many kids who have already received their first COVID-19 vaccine will be getting their second dose from the Hopkins County Health Department this week.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said the department’s mobile van will be used to help administer shots to to kids 12 and older.
“That is our priority this week with the van,” she said.
If there are any extra doses, the van will be going to different businesses and asking if they can offer the vaccine to local employees, she said.
“We don’t have an actual schedule, we are just taking it out and about,” said Beach.
As for vaccinations in the clinic, she said they have been staying steady.
“We have been pretty busy in the mornings,” said Beach.
Around 40% of the Hopkins County community has been fully vaccinated, she said. She would like to see the number get closer to herd immunity, which is around 70%.
“I am still hopeful that we can get there,” said Beach, who said she is feeling positive now that children can get vaccinated, and she is hopeful by the end of the summer a vaccine will be available for children younger than 12.
“That would certainly help with school in the fall and sports in the fall,” said Beach.
On Monday, the Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 for the past week, bringing the total number of active cases to 50 in the county. There have been 4,449 people who have recovered from COVID-19 and 148 related deaths.
Beach said the numbers are not where the Health Department wants them to be, but things seem to be headed in the right direction.
“We want to see them go down further, but we are feeling pretty good about it overall,” she said.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Madisonville, said the hospital is still seeing positive COVID-19 tests, but most are in the younger population who have not been vaccinated yet.
“We certainly credit the vaccine with the reduction in hospitalizations, deaths and positive tests,” she said.
She said it is important for people to remember that not everyone has had a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine, so take precautions.
Quinn said there were three COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital on Monday, with none in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up just 2% of the hospital’s total patient population.
She said while some places are reducing COVID-19 restrictions, some businesses are still requiring masks because of the populations that are served.
“We ask that the public respect our requests for masking in our facilities and our limited visitation policies,” said Quinn. “We will make changes to these policies when it is deemed safe to do so.”
To make an appointment with the Health Department, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
