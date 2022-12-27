According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, as of December, roughly 40% of the residents of Hopkins County are currently enrolled in Medicaid, with a little over on third of those being children. Both numbers are on the rise.

Statewide, about one-third of all Kentuckians rely on Medicaid, yet the majority of the population knows little to nothing about the service.

