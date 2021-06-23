Assistant Madisonville Fire Chief Jeff Mayfield said the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s investigation into a house fire on Meadowlark Lane that killed a 2-year-old on Sunday has been classified as undetermined.
Mayfield said the fire marshal completed its investigation on Monday morning. He said there is a possibility that more investigations could happen if more information becomes available, but at this time foul play was not suspected.
“Myself and some from the department interviewed pretty much everybody involved that night,” he said. “None of the interviews suggested that it was anything like foul play or anything like that. Unless something comes up, it looks like it is probably going to remain undetermined.”
Firefighters responded to a home at 231 Meadowlark Lane on Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. where the back of the home was already on fire and a 12-year-old and a 5-year-old had already escaped the home. The older children told firefighters that another child was trapped inside.
Firefighters made numerous attempts to locate 2-year-old Calvin Lynn Colson before eventually finding him near the rear of the home in a doorway.
Authorities said Colson died from smoke inhalation.
According to MFD Capt. Wade Simons, five firefighters received “some type of minor injury during this incident.”
