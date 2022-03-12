The Madisonville Police Department
Jesse McGinnis was charged, March 10, for burglary in the third degree.
Thomas E. Hopper, was charged, March 10, for strangulation in the second degree.
Ian G. Rogers, was charged, March 10, for failure to appear in court.
JT Higgins, was charged, March 10, for careless driving, drug trafficking of marijuana and methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia in the first offense.
Samantha L. Chapman, was charged, March 10, for failure to appear in court.
Jacob Adam Shepherd, was charged, March 10, for public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic drugs and illegal possession of legend drugs.
Sean A. Triplett, was charged March 10, for failure to appear in court, assault in the fourth degree, terroristic threats and harassing communications.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.