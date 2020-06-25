In better shape than many blood banks across the nation, Baptist Health considers itself fortunate but realizes the need to be prepared and ready still exists in these trying times.
As blood banks experiencing shortages, Baptist officials said they have only seen a slight dip in donations.
Despite the relative good supplies, Cameron Edwards, development manager of the Baptist Health Charitable Foundation, issued a social media challenge, reminiscent of the ice bucket challenge that raised funds for ALS research, to ensure supplies remain steady.
During a typical summer, Baptist would have civic club blood drives, first responder community drives, school drives and blood drives with churches, said Edwards.
“We’re simply not able to host those large-scale events like we normally would,” he said. “So it’s necessary for us to continue to do the one-on-one appointments because quite frankly, those are the safest ways for people to come in and make that donation.
“My job is to cultivate gifts, here, for the hospital to connect donors with projects that are impactful and meaningful to them,” said Edwards. “In my opinion, there’s no gift that anyone can give that’s more valuable than the gift of blood donation here in the community. Anyone can do it.”
The reason for the challenge was to generate community positivity and fun, Edwards said. The foundation launched the challenge last Friday, by calling on the Hopkins County Schools to donate. By Monday, district Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby answered the call and nominated both Madisonville and Hopkins County governments.
By Wednesday afternoon, Hopkins County Career and Technology Center teacher Willis Holmes donated.
“There was a need, and I was like, okay, I can do that,” he said.
Donations are taken by appointment only said, donor recruiter Karen Beadnell.
“We are still under the same guidelines,” she said.
Those guidelines include calling to schedule an appointment, donors are suggested to wear face-coverings, temperatures are taken at the door, and if a donor feels ill, they are asked to stay at home, said Beadnell.
Donors are also asked to bring their driver’s license, be 17 years old or older, make sure they have eaten before donating, and drink plenty of fluids both before and after.
Beadnell said this is the first time a challenge has been issued for people to donate blood to the hospital.
“We’re looking forward to people calling and to see how (the challenge) works out,” she said. “We’re seeing a couple come in today in response to the challenge. We don’t know, really, what to expect yet, but we’re ready for it.”
During the Wednesday Madisonville and Hopkins County Facebook Live update, Mayor Kevin Cotton and Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. continued the challenge to both the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department and to all City of Madisonville employees.
If you’d like to donate to Baptist Health’s independently-run blood bank, call 270-825-5150 to set up an appointment. The bank is open for donations from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. They see between 10 and 13 donors each day.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.