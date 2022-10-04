The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Gerald L. Smith, of Madisonville, was charged, September 30, 2022, as a fugitive from another state.
Marcus A. Lehan, of White Plains, was charged, September 30, 2022, for assault in the second degree.
Billy Ackerson, of Sallisaw, OK, was charged, September 30, 2022, for public intoxication.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Jovani Hidrogo Gamez, was charged, October 2, 2022, for failure to produce insurance card, disregarding stop sign, unlicensed operator to operate a motor vehicle.
Lachaunte M. Spencer Hopson, was charged, October 1, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree, public intoxication, criminal mischief in the first degree, assault in the third degree on a police officer, possession of hallucinogen and resisting arrest, and failure to appear in court.
Bradley A. Foster,w as charged, October 1, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Krisann A. Duffus, was charged, October 2, 2022, for careless driving, CDL under the influence, failure to produce insurance card.
Tristan Lamar Crook, was charged, October 2, 2022, for careless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Bradley S. McClain, was charged, October 1, 2022, for probation violation for a felony offense.
Quaray D. Hamlett, was charged, October 1, 2022, for possession of firearm as a convicted felon, wanton endangerment and robbery in the first degree.
Destiny L. Shelton, was charged, October 1, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Valerie J. Bowers, was charged, September 30, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Jeremy Wayne Henderson, was charged, September 30, 2022, for speeding 10mph over the limit, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Marcio Jaquan Deberry, was charged, September 30, 2022, for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.
