A Madisonville man was arrested Sunday evening on multiple counts of violating a Kentucky EPO.
According to a release issued by the Madisonville Police Department, at just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call from an individual stating that Derek Hester, a suspect whom she had an active EPO against, was contacting her and making threats.
While on the scene, officers discovered that there was an active warrant for Hester’s arrest on charges of Violating a Kentucky EPO/DVO and intimidating a witness in a legal process. While officers were speaking with the complainant, they report witnessing multiple text messengers from the suspect being delivered, in violation to the EPO.
Furthermore, officers report that as they were leaving the residence, they noticed Hester’s vehicle driving passed the home. The vehicle was pursued and found to be driven by the suspect.
Hester was arrested and charged with an additional charge of Violating a Kentucky EPO/DVO as well as a charge of terroristic threatening.
