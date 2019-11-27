Young professionals provide support to The Salvation Army

Thanksgiving came early at the Madisonville Salvation Army office Tuesday. Both the big feast and a big reason to give thanks.
Not long after serving a community holiday meal to more than 300 people, the agency received a $2,500 donation from the 30-Under-30 Program. It was the first gift in the history of the young professionals program, which began last year.
"We had recently met with The Salvation Army and had heard about the higher number of registered angels coming in
this year," Skylar Phaup of 30-Under-30 said after presenting a check.
The money will go to the Angel Tree Program.
Pastor Mike Good of The Salvation Army confirmed requests for assistance in that program this year are about double from last year.
"We're almost up to 600 right now," Good said. "The need this year is greater. We can see it. I've not seen as many people at stores, because income is hard and people are living hard lives."
The Angel Tree Program allows people to choose an "angel" with a list of clothing sizes and toys that a child desires. People purchase those items and drop them off at The Salvation Army office, then the child's family picks up the items at the Madison Square Shopping Center.
Phaup said Tuesday's donation was about more than money. She said 30-Under-30 hopes to provide "some type of good and hope and love, and we feel like those are the gifts that keep on giving."
The Salvation Army has set a $100,000 goal for its year-end red kettle fundraising. Good said it had a "soft start" on Thursday, Nov. 7. A graphic posted on the agency's Facebook page Tuesday afternoon showed it's collected more than $26,765 so far.
While this is the prime season for Salvation Army donations, the day-to-day activities will not change because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Good said the shelter on McCoy Avenue remains open seven nights a week and had 20 guests Monday night.
The Salvation Army also is looking for people to ring bells at kettles across Hopkins County. Applications can be filled out at the office on McCoy Avenue.
Both 30-Under-30 and the Salvation Army are connected with United Way of the Coalfield. The young professionals program is in conjunction with Hancock Bank.
