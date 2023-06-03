In an attempt to help alleviate the ongoing shortage of bus drivers, Hopkins County Schools is offering members of the community a chance to get behind the wheel and test drive a bus. Those who enjoy the experience, and qualify, will have a chance to apply for a job and get certified to drive an actual school bus.
The test drive will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Hopkins County Career & Technology Center.
Lori Harrison, the communications and community engagement specialist for HCS, said they are offering this opportunity so people will be able to see what it’s really like to drive a school bus.
“This will give people the opportunity to get an idea of what driving a bus is like before starting the application process,” she said.
Like other school districts, HCS could always use more bus drivers.
“We are hoping people will come out who are interested in becoming a school bus driver but maybe a little unsure about it,” said Harrison. “This should give them more confidence when making that decision.”
She said most people don’t realize how helpful the mirrors are on a school bus until they get behind the wheel. She said the mirrors offer drivers the ability to see all the way around the bus.
“If we get just one person who comes out, enjoys the experience and wants to drive a bus, that is one more than we had yesterday,” said District Transportation Director Brandon McLean.
Anyone who wants to rest drive a bus is asked to bring their driver’s license and wear closed-toed shoes with a back or strap on the heel. Interested drivers should park next to the CTC at 1775 Patriot Drive in Madisonville.
For those who do want to become a bus driver, regular routes are six hours per day, three in the morning before school and three in the afternoon. There are also positions for substitute drivers. The district has also expressed interest in hiring existing HCS employees to work part time driving busses as subs and to help with school trips.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.