A promise of incentives motivated a Madisonville company to expand. Now the City Council is keeping its promise.
The council approved a resolution Monday night to activate 10 years of tax incentives for The Webstaurant Store. Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development President Ray Hagerman called it a "celebration" of the restaurant supply company's success.
City Budget Committee Chair Frank Stevenson said the company committed to create 30 jobs, but now has about 200.
"It's a big increase over what was originally envisioned," he said.
"They have blown through 150 jobs," Hagerman added, "and they're on their way to another 60."
On top of that, Hagerman said The Webstaurant Store's investment in the former York plant has grown from $3.5 million to almost $26 million. He considers that proof of "our location is a good place for logistics and distribution."
Documents provided by the city show The Webstaurant Store was promised $350,000 in tax incentives in February 2017, so it could expand to become a distribution center. The offer was scheduled to expire Friday, Feb. 28.
Under the incentive plan, the city will defer two-thirds of the company's 1.5% occupation tax. Stevenson says the commonwealth is offering its own tax incentives through the Kentucky Economic Development Incentive Program.
Stevenson recalled how Autoliv received years of tax incentives to locate in Madisonville, only to move to Mexico when they expired.
"These incentives have begun to be adapted, to avoid perversions," Stevenson said after the meeting. "We need to think about how we're structuring these incentives."
Even with the incentives starting, "right now we don't have any future plans of expansion," Morgan Stone, Webstaurant Director of Operations-Midwest, said.
In other news Monday, the council:
• approved the seeking of bids to install a new generator at police headquarters. Police Chief Chris Taylor said the city received the generator as free military surplus, and it will provide power to the entire building.
• approved Phase II of sewer replacements on Brown Road at a total cost of $575,696. City Engineer Eric Hickman said the work should end by Monday, April 6.
• confirmed Stevenson to continue as chairman of the council. He presided over the meeting in Mayor Kevin Cotton's absence.
• Incumbents Stevenson, Misty Cavanaugh and Tony Space have filed for re-election. Space is the only candidate with an opponent thus far. The filing deadline for Democrats and Republicans for Madisonville City Council is Friday.
