While most eyes focus on the high school basketball season, area scholars have also been hard at work this winter, competing at area academic team competitions. Sixth graders from across the region competed at the Kentucky Colonel Sixth Grade Showcase in December, and more recently students in the elementary, middle school and high school levels have all put the wraps on their district governor’s cup competitions.

High School District Governor’s Cup

Overall

1. Dawson Springs (44.5)

2. Madisonville North (32.5)

3. Hopkins County Central (26.5)

4. Muhlenberg County (16.5)

Quick Recall

1. Madisonville

2. Dawson Springs

3. Muhlenberg North

4. Hopkins Central

FPS

1. Hopkins Central

2. Dawson Springs

Mathematics

1. Curtis Bides — MNHHS

2. Gabe Workman — DSHS

3. Emily Strahl — MNHHS

Science

1. Thomas Clark — MNHHS

2. Isaac Stoltz — MNHHS

3. Jason Harris — HCCHS

Social Studies

1. Caleb Boin — MCHS

2. Carson Esquilin — MNHHS

3. Corey Crick — MCHS

Language Arts

1. Avery Buntin — DSHS

2. Sam Adams — DSHS

3. Kimberly Burbage — DSHS

Arts and Humanities

1. Avery Bunton — DSHS

2. Sam Adams — DSHS

3. Mallie Bruce — HCCHS

Composition

1. Avery Buntin — DSHS

2. Micah Brown — HCCHS

3. Zoe Long — HCCHS

Sixth Grade Showcase — Section 4

Overall

1. Browning Springs (49)

2. Caldwell County (38.5)

3. James Madison (36.5)

4. South Hopkins (32)

5. Muhlenberg North (19)

Quick Recall

1. BSMS

2. JMMS

3. CCMS

4. SHMS

5. MNMS

Mathematics

1. Brandon Fowler — BSMS

2. Gauge Clark — JMMS

3. Wyatt Wade — JMMS

Science

1. Ben Purdy — Caldwell

2. Preston Moody — Muhlenberg North

3. Landon Walker — BSMS

Social Studies

1. Aleigha Hughes — JMMS

2. Brylee McLemore — SHMS

3. Nash Tapp — BSMS

Arts & Humanities

1. Sarah Pierce — Caldwell

2. Ellie Sines — BSMS

3. Chloe Kelley — SHMS

Composition

1. Brylee McLemore — SHMS

2. Zoe Zoelick — Muhlenberg North

3. Ellie Sines — BSMS

Middle School District Governor’s Cup — District 5

Overall

1. Trigg County (48.5)

2. Caldwell County (40.5)

3. West Hopkins (14)

4. Dawson Springs (4)

Quick Recall

1. CCMS

2. TCMS

3. WHS

4. DSMS

Language Arts

3. Ava Shelton — WHS

Arts and Humanities

2. Kylee Martin — WHS

Composition

3. Annalise Pacheco — DS

Middle School District Governor’s Cup — District 6

Overall

1. James Madison

2. Browning Springs

3. South HopkinsVILLE

Quick Recall

1. JMMS

2. BSMS

3. SHMS

FPS

1. JMMS

2. SHMS

Mathematics

1. Michael Stahl — BSMS

2. Virginia Nance-Woehler — BSMS

3. Carson Smith — JMMS

Science

1. Carson Smith — JMMS

2. Jaden Heath — BSMS

3. Westyn Miles — JMMS

Social Studies

1. Sydney McLemore — SHMS

2. Avery Crane — JMMS

3. Aiden Clark — BSMS

Language Arts

1. Aidan Arp — JMMS

2. Evelyn Williams — BSMS

3. Maria Kerby — BSMS

Arts and Humanities

1. Sydney McLemore — SHMS

2. Paige Brummer — BSMS

3. Duncan Eveland — JMMS

Composition

1. Julian Pendergraff — BSMS

2. Emma Duncan — JMMS

3. Ashlyn Holland — JMMS

Elementary Overall Results District Governor’s Cup — District 7

1. West Broadway

2. Hanson

3. Pride Avenue

4. West Hopkins

District Governor’s Cup — District 8

1. Jesse Stuart

2. Southside

3. Earlington

4. Grapevine

5. Dawson Springs

Scores by Aleigha Hughes of JMMS in the Social Studies category of the 6th Grade Showcase and Tyler Heath of West Broadway in the Science category at the Elementary District Governor’s Cup were listed in the top ten scores state-wide in their respective content categories. Both were tied for third in the state.

Middle schools completed their regional competition last week, while elementary and high school results will be coming soon. We will have a full run down of those scores when they are available.

