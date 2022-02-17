While most eyes focus on the high school basketball season, area scholars have also been hard at work this winter, competing at area academic team competitions. Sixth graders from across the region competed at the Kentucky Colonel Sixth Grade Showcase in December, and more recently students in the elementary, middle school and high school levels have all put the wraps on their district governor’s cup competitions.
High School District Governor’s Cup
Overall
1. Dawson Springs (44.5)
2. Madisonville North (32.5)
3. Hopkins County Central (26.5)
4. Muhlenberg County (16.5)
Quick Recall
1. Madisonville
2. Dawson Springs
3. Muhlenberg North
4. Hopkins Central
FPS
1. Hopkins Central
2. Dawson Springs
Mathematics
1. Curtis Bides — MNHHS
2. Gabe Workman — DSHS
3. Emily Strahl — MNHHS
Science
1. Thomas Clark — MNHHS
2. Isaac Stoltz — MNHHS
3. Jason Harris — HCCHS
Social Studies
1. Caleb Boin — MCHS
2. Carson Esquilin — MNHHS
3. Corey Crick — MCHS
Language Arts
1. Avery Buntin — DSHS
2. Sam Adams — DSHS
3. Kimberly Burbage — DSHS
Arts and Humanities
1. Avery Bunton — DSHS
2. Sam Adams — DSHS
3. Mallie Bruce — HCCHS
Composition
1. Avery Buntin — DSHS
2. Micah Brown — HCCHS
3. Zoe Long — HCCHS
Sixth Grade Showcase — Section 4
Overall
1. Browning Springs (49)
2. Caldwell County (38.5)
3. James Madison (36.5)
4. South Hopkins (32)
5. Muhlenberg North (19)
Quick Recall
1. BSMS
2. JMMS
3. CCMS
4. SHMS
5. MNMS
Mathematics
1. Brandon Fowler — BSMS
2. Gauge Clark — JMMS
3. Wyatt Wade — JMMS
Science
1. Ben Purdy — Caldwell
2. Preston Moody — Muhlenberg North
3. Landon Walker — BSMS
Social Studies
1. Aleigha Hughes — JMMS
2. Brylee McLemore — SHMS
3. Nash Tapp — BSMS
Arts & Humanities
1. Sarah Pierce — Caldwell
2. Ellie Sines — BSMS
3. Chloe Kelley — SHMS
Composition
1. Brylee McLemore — SHMS
2. Zoe Zoelick — Muhlenberg North
3. Ellie Sines — BSMS
Middle School District Governor’s Cup — District 5
Overall
1. Trigg County (48.5)
2. Caldwell County (40.5)
3. West Hopkins (14)
4. Dawson Springs (4)
Quick Recall
1. CCMS
2. TCMS
3. WHS
4. DSMS
Language Arts
3. Ava Shelton — WHS
Arts and Humanities
2. Kylee Martin — WHS
Composition
3. Annalise Pacheco — DS
Middle School District Governor’s Cup — District 6
Overall
1. James Madison
2. Browning Springs
3. South HopkinsVILLE
Quick Recall
1. JMMS
2. BSMS
3. SHMS
FPS
1. JMMS
2. SHMS
Mathematics
1. Michael Stahl — BSMS
2. Virginia Nance-Woehler — BSMS
3. Carson Smith — JMMS
Science
1. Carson Smith — JMMS
2. Jaden Heath — BSMS
3. Westyn Miles — JMMS
Social Studies
1. Sydney McLemore — SHMS
2. Avery Crane — JMMS
3. Aiden Clark — BSMS
Language Arts
1. Aidan Arp — JMMS
2. Evelyn Williams — BSMS
3. Maria Kerby — BSMS
Arts and Humanities
1. Sydney McLemore — SHMS
2. Paige Brummer — BSMS
3. Duncan Eveland — JMMS
Composition
1. Julian Pendergraff — BSMS
2. Emma Duncan — JMMS
3. Ashlyn Holland — JMMS
Elementary Overall Results District Governor’s Cup — District 7
1. West Broadway
2. Hanson
3. Pride Avenue
4. West Hopkins
District Governor’s Cup — District 8
1. Jesse Stuart
2. Southside
3. Earlington
4. Grapevine
5. Dawson Springs
Scores by Aleigha Hughes of JMMS in the Social Studies category of the 6th Grade Showcase and Tyler Heath of West Broadway in the Science category at the Elementary District Governor’s Cup were listed in the top ten scores state-wide in their respective content categories. Both were tied for third in the state.
Middle schools completed their regional competition last week, while elementary and high school results will be coming soon. We will have a full run down of those scores when they are available.
