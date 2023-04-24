Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Evening of the Stars, presented by Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, celebrated the local business community on Friday night, honoring community leaders for their hard work and “excellence.”

Community members were allowed to nominate potential award winners, and those nominees were asked to complete a detailed profile of their business. Those profiles were reviewed and ranked by an awards committee made up of business leaders from multiple industries in the community.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.