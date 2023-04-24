Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Evening of the Stars, presented by Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, celebrated the local business community on Friday night, honoring community leaders for their hard work and “excellence.”
Community members were allowed to nominate potential award winners, and those nominees were asked to complete a detailed profile of their business. Those profiles were reviewed and ranked by an awards committee made up of business leaders from multiple industries in the community.
Katy McGlothlin, Farmers Bank & Trust was the 2022 Ambassador of the Year. Chamber Ambassadors promote goodwill between the Chamber and the community.
Alisa Coleman, Interim President of Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville to presented the Loman C. Trover Healthcare Award to Dr. James Dodds.
Dr. Cindy Kelley, President, Madisonville Community College was honored with the Bill Corum Community Service Award. The award is presented to individuals and businesses in recognition of outstanding corporate community commitment and support.
The Non-Profit of the Year Award winner was The Christian Food Bank.
Calhoun’s Custom Meats won the 2022 Horizon Award.
The 2022 Small Business of the Year was presented to Pollard & Sons Excavating.
McEnaney’s Family McDonalds won the 2022 Business of the Year award.
