On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 80 red zone counties, 12 more than were listed last week. Included in that number is Hopkins County, which reported 30 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday.
In all, Hopkins shows 343 active cases and 14 more probable case of the coronavirus, according to information provided by the Hopkins County Health Department.
Thursday’s new cases report is one of Kentucky’s highest ever, second only to the day Beshear reported a significant backlog from Fayette County. On Wednesday, the United States recorded more than 100,000 new daily cases, the first time any country in the world has done so.
“This means we just need more out of everybody,” said Beshear at his daily virtual news conference. “It’s got to be a concerted community effort everywhere this virus is out of control.”
Beshear also announced new support for bars, restaurants and temporary venues to help them save costs as COVID-19 rages across the commonwealth, with indoor dining discouraged, and as the weather gets colder, limiting outdoor seating.
The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is granting a 12-month fee renewal waiver to current licensees. Licensees who have not yet renewed in 2020 will be granted relief until their 2021 renewal date. Those who have already paid for 2020 will have their fees waived in 2021.
“From the start of this pandemic, I have asked all of our state government leaders to find creative ways to help families and businesses that have been severely financially hurt by this crisis,” said Beshear. “This has certainly been a difficult year for our bars, restaurants and venues, and they deserve this innovative support as we face what could be a very painful winter.”
The fee waiver does not apply to producers, distributors, wholesalers and others that were able to continue operations throughout the state of emergency.
As of Thursday afternoon, Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
• New cases: 2,318
• New deaths: 20
• Positivity rate: 6.50%
• Total deaths: 1,534
• Currently hospitalized: 1,102
• Currently in ICU: 291
• Currently on ventilator: 129
Top counties with the most positive cases Thursday were: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Hardin, Boone, Nelson and Boyd.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.