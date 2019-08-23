Sebree residents will celebrate city's150 years Saturday

Sebree will be celebrating the city's 150th anniversary Saturday with a daylong celebration on Main Street, according to city officials.
Festivities will get underway at 9 a.m. on Main Street with live music from Sara Lucas.
A parade will follow. Anyone interested in being a part of the parade can contact Sebree Police Chief Scott Starkey at 270-318-4469.
State, county and local dignitaries will be present for the opening of the time capsule, which was buried in front of Bell's Drug Store on Main Street in 1969. The capsule is scheduled to be opened on the main stage on Main Street at 11:30 a.m.
Cornhole and checker tournaments start at 12:30 p.m. with entertainment being provided by Waylon Howard and Family and Spencer Bloodworth.
A variety of games for children will go on throughout the afternoon. There will be a variety of food and refreshments available for purchase.
Vendor 10-by-10-foot booth spaces will be available for setup/rent on Main Street. Nonprofit groups and organizations may setup for free. There is a $50 setup fee for for-profit groups. Please contact Cathy Ottens Davis for booth information at 270-835-2397 or text to 270-213-0158.
Officials also report that a fifth great-grandchild of the city's namesake, Colonel E.G. Sebree, will be traveling from Nebraska to attend the event.
