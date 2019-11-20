County road crews to soon have supervisors

The Hopkins County Public Works Department is looking for leaders. And it's willing to pay extra for them.
The department already has a director. In fact, he's the one who's looking. Ken Todd received Fiscal Court approval Tuesday for a job description to hire several crew leaders from his current staff.
"It is the recommendation ... that we pay 50 cents on the dollar for the newly created road crew supervisor," said Budget, Audits
See Crews/Page A2
and Personnel Committee Chair Hannah Myers.
Todd proposed the new titles several weeks ago as part of a department reorganization. He said his goal is "to make us more efficient."
While there could be several supervisors, Todd said the department still would have one main day shift. "We'd have at least two crews going at one time, and sometimes a third crew," he said. "That allows us to get a lot more done in the course of a day."
Todd hinted more changes for efficiency could be coming in the next few weeks.
"I have a few that I'm working on," he said after the meeting. "I'm going to keep them close to the vest right now because I don't want to upset anybody."
Todd became Public Works director on Tuesday, Sept. 10, after serving with the city of Madisonville. His background also includes work at Goldenrod Dairy. Todd currently oversees a team of between 35 and 40 workers.
"I've got a really good crew of people," he said. "They're very conscientious in what they do."
