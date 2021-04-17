Twice a year, the City of Madisonville has a Community Shred Day for people to safely get rid of any documents.
The first shred day will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.
City Clerk Kim Blue said the city usually has a shred day in the spring and the fall each year.
“That is when people start cleaning out their houses,” she said.
The shred day project was started several years ago to help the community get rid of unwanted documents by safely shredding them, she said.
Blue said last year the city tried to hold the event at their recycling center, but it was a lot of work for the city employees. This year the city reached out to LandShark Shredding to help.
LandShark Shredding will have a truck set up at Parkway Plaza Mall in front of Burkes Outlet for people to bring their paper and it will be shredded on-site, she said.
“What people can do is bring four copy-sized boxes that are paper only,” said Blue.
The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club will be onsite to help people with their boxes of paper, said Kiwanis President Stephanie Townsell.
“Kiwanis members will volunteer our time that day, and we will unload the vehicles so people can stay in their vehicle,” she said.
Club members will load all of the boxes or items to be shredded into the truck for the LandShark employee to shred immediately.
Blue said some people can stop and watch the paper get shredded, but the LandShark Shredding employee waits until the truck is full to shred. She said it could be a little wait, depending on how many have already dropped paper off to be shredded.
The city will have another shred day in the fall, Blue said, usually in October around Fall Break. Blue said more information will be released at a later date.
