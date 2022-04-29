Identity theft is a growing concern across the United States, with more than 13 million people falling victim to the crime annually. The city of Madisonville is offering local residents the chance to combat that crime this weekend with Free Shred Day, which will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at Parkway Plaza Mall.
The easiest and yet most preventable way for criminals to steal your identity is to get access to your personal and private records. Old bank statements, old tax returns (seven years or older), medical bills, utility statements and preapproved credit card offers criminals everything they need to assume your identity and steal your hard earned money, yet those items can all be disposed of safely and securely.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, those items should all be cut up or shredded prior to disposal, which means don’t just throw them in the trash.
Free Shred Day will take care of that for you.
“This will be set up in the Parkway Plaza Mall Parking Lot on the Burkes side,” said Emily Locke, Public Relations Director for the city of Madisonville. “Attendees will drive up and volunteers will direct them on where to go.”
The event will shred up to five boxes of documents per household.
