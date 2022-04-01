The beginning of April is set out to be a busy one for Mahr Park Arboretum community. If you are looking to get involved, now is the perfect time, according to Mahr Park Arboretum Director, Ashton Robinson.
On April 9, there is a Volunteer Recruitment Day at the park. Starting at 11a.m, running til 1p.m., all interested in joining the Mahr Park team as a volunteer, this is your chance to do so. This will be an open house event where you can engage with other volunteers, discuss opportunities, ask questions, and learn more about volunteering and if it may be a right fit for you.
If you are looking to make an everlasting impact on the future of Mahr Park you are encouraged to do so by being a part of the Tree Donation Program. Donations will be accepted for spring tree plantings now through April 15, 2022.
Your donation will include a planted tree and an engraved plaque located on or near the tree that will be planted. You may donated money towards the purchase of a tree and the Mahr Park staff will do the rest, as far as arrange the planting and marking of the tree along with all future maintenance.
Family and friends are welcome to have a ceremony afterwards.
Park staff will be in charge of selecting the location of the tree. You, as the donor, are able to select from a list of options what type of tree you would like.
The cost of the donation is $350, and this covers the cost of the tree and the engraved plaque that will be installed on the tree.
All tree donations are tax-deductible.
For more information on The Tree Donation Program, please email mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com, call 270-584-9017, or visit their Facebook Page which has all of the necessary information and the donation form that will need to be filled out.
