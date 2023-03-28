Following an investigation that lasted through the weekend, the death of prominent Madisonville businesswoman Jayne Hundley and her husband, Donnie Hundley, has officially been ruled a murder-suicide by the Madisonville Police Department.

Officers responded to a call at the couple’s Echo Drive residence at 10:28 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 after a family member went to check on the Hundleys and found their bodies.

