Following an investigation that lasted through the weekend, the death of prominent Madisonville businesswoman Jayne Hundley and her husband, Donnie Hundley, has officially been ruled a murder-suicide by the Madisonville Police Department.
Officers responded to a call at the couple’s Echo Drive residence at 10:28 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 after a family member went to check on the Hundleys and found their bodies.
A release issued by the MPD on Monday says that after Jayne discovered financial problems, Donnie shot her twice in the head with a .38 caliber revolver. He then turned the gun on himself.
The shooting happened at around 10 p.m.
Jayne, a Hopkins County native, spent her life serving Madisonville. In recent years she had retired as Senior VP of Marketing at First United Bank and was a Adjunct Professor at Madisonville Community College.
Previously in her career she had also served as Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Trover Foundation, President of Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce, and Senior VP at Farmers Bank. She served as Chair at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts advisory board, the Hopkins County Community Clinic, and the Madisonville Chamber of Commerce. She also served as President of the Rotary Club, and was recognized as both the Lions Club Woman of the Year and Nike Business Professional Woman of the year.
Donations can be made in Jayne Hundley’s honor to the Humane Society and the Christian Food Bank.
According to her obituary, at Jayne’s request, there will be no funeral or formal service.
