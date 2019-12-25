By Ashley Buchanan
Special to the Messenger
One hundred thirty-six thousand, five hundred and eighty-three.
No, I'm not about to sing "Seasons of Love" from Rent. That is the number of words written by the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library National Novel Writing Group wrote in the month of November. At the beginning of November, we began National Novel Writing Group with three writers, but by the end of the month we had five adults and one nine-year-old writing as a part of NaNoWriMo. I am so excited to be leading and a part of that group.
While NaNoWriMo's goal is 50,000 words, each of the writers came into the month with different goals. I wanted to complete a full 50,000 words manuscript, which I did, writing the last of 50,570 words late on November 30th. We had another writer who wanted to meet her yearly writing goal and needed to finish 17,000 words to get there. She achieved her goal before Thanksgiving. The rest of my writers felt called to write ANYTHING they could. They all succeeded as well, putting in anywhere from 1,500 words to over 30,000. We set a group goal of 150,000 words, and though we came up short, we did manage to put in 136,583 words in just thirty days. Words cannot express how proud I am of this group.
But now that November has ended, where do we go from here? Well, the National Novel Writing Month Group is becoming the Hopkins County-Madisonville Writer's Group. We are opening a monthly meeting for all local writers who are looking for a place to meet, support, and be supported by other writers.
We would like to invite any and all writers to join this group. Keep an eye on the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library Facebook Page for dates and times for the Writers group and we'll see you then.
